FG charges varsities to tackle poverty, food insecurity with research

The Federal Government has challenged Nigerian universities to tackle poverty, food insecurity, and climate challenges through research.

Minister of State for Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction, Dr Tanko Sununu, gave the charge at the third annual scientific conference and Alumni General Meeting (AGM) of the College of Health Sciences (CHS) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

The conference brought together academics, health professionals, policymakers, and industry players to exchange knowledge and build partnerships.

Speaking while delivering his goodwill message, the Minister commended UDUS for its consistency in promoting research and innovation.

He noted that Nigeria could not tackle poverty, food insecurity, or climate challenges without harnessing knowledge and technology.

“Research is not a luxury but a necessity,” Sununu said, recalling how improved funding once helped the National Institute of Medical Research grow from a $200,000 annual grant to attracting $6 million in a single year.

He disclosed that the 2025 Federal Budget had made provisions for priority funding in research and innovation, urging universities like UDUS to deepen academic-industry collaboration so that findings could be converted into practical solutions.

Meanwhile, the university restated its commitment to driving innovation, medical education, and cutting-edge research at the conference.

Welcoming participants, the provost of CHS, Professor Abdulgafar Jimoh, said the conference themed, ‘Innovations in Health Research and Practice for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’ reflected the UDUS’s role as a leading institution in the country’s health research landscape.

He disclosed that over 100 abstracts were submitted by researchers and health professionals, describing the volume and quality of the presentations as proof of a vibrant research culture within the university.

“Our College houses five faculties, two schools, two institutes, and advanced centres of excellence responsible for training doctors, dentists, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, and other allied health professionals. We also run the largest PhD programme in clinical sciences across Nigeria.

“Beyond training, we are proud to have pioneered the first kidney transplant in Sokoto and continue to contribute ground-breaking research published in high-impact journals,” he said.

He said that the conference is not just about academic discourse but also about building collaborations that strengthen health systems and translate research into tangible solutions for society.

He lauded the contributions of clinical trainers, partner institutions, and alumni in advancing medical education and specialised healthcare services in Sokoto and beyond.

While speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Professor Anas Sabir, highlighted the role of the CHS in collaboration with UDUTH in delivering critical clinical services.

He said: “its role in the clinical PhD programme cannot be over emphasised. We appreciate their collaboration with the teaching hospital and the services they provide to our patients.”

The CMD acknowledged the challenges facing the teaching hospital, describing them as a form of “Japa(emigration) syndrome,” but noted that clinical coverage has remained steady due to the commitment of the college lecturers, many of whom also serve as honorary consultants at UDUTH.

He further emphasised that the partnership between the college and the teaching hospital has positioned UDUS as one of the few centres in Nigeria offering specialised services such as kidney transplants, open heart surgery and radiotherapy.

“There are very few centres in the country that provide radiotherapy services. We are proud to be among them,” he noted.

He also lauded the achievements of UDUS-trained professionals making their mark nationally and internationally.

He cited examples of alumni excelling in various Nigerian institutions including federal agencies, the Ministry of Energy, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he said young specialists have continued to uphold the university’s reputation.

“Wherever they go, they raise the flag of this institution high, stressing the importance of recognising not only UDUS graduates but also external trainers who have played vital roles in mentoring students and producing skilled healthcare professionals.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and other partners for their continued collaboration and support, pledging that the college will continue to provide essential services to the state while expanding its training and research capacity.

The scientific conference also served as an alumni reunion and mentorship forum, where participants explored how indigenous knowledge systems and modern technologies can be integrated to strengthen Nigeria’s health sector and accelerate national development.

“The conference has become a symbol of our dedication to knowledge creation and nation-building. As a university, we remain committed to producing solutions-driven research, nurturing future medical leaders, and setting standards that will shape healthcare in Nigeria and beyond.” Professor Jimoh said.

The event attracted several dignitaries, including the vice chancellor of UDUS, Professor Bashiru Garba, who served as special guest of honour; the chief medical director of UDUTH, Professor Anas Ahmad Sabir as a co-host and the former vice chancellor, Professor Riskuwa Arabu Shehu as the chairman of the ceremony.

