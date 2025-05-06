Nigerians facing hard times — Akpabio

.Says economy taxing their patience

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the state of the economy is putting a lot of stress on Nigerians and taxing their patience.

He made the declaration in his speech, “Rising to Nigeria’s Moment,” read on the floor of the Red Chamber to formally welcome his colleagues from recess.

Senator Akpabio enumerated “the rising cost of living, the instability in the energy sector, and the persisting insecurity in parts of the nation,” among challenges which he noted demand urgent legislative action.

He said, “Distinguished Senators, Much has transpired in our dear country while we were away. Our economy continues to stretch the patience and resilience of our people.

“The rising cost of living, the instability in the energy sector, and the persisting insecurity in parts of the nation—all these demand not just attention but legislative action.

“Legislative action to support the great work the Executive Arm led by President Bola Tinubu is doing to fix the myriad of challenges which besiege our nation.

“In the South-East and North-West, communities still battle criminality and terrorism. In the North-Central, farmers and herders still seek protection and justice.

“And in the South-South, the questions of environmental equity and resource fairness remain unresolved.

“These are not just news headlines—they are the bleeding wounds of the republic. Our people look to us, not for rhetoric, but for rescue.

“But I believe that there is no river we cannot cross if we put our trust in God and faith in the people He has ordained to lead us in both the Executive and Legislative Arms of our government.

“In the media, during our recess, the reform of our electoral and judicial systems, and the role of the legislature in sustaining democracy.

“These are not idle conversations. They are the heartbeat of our democratic future. Let us rise up and meet these expectations.”

In apparent reference to the tendencies within the Senate, Akpabio who maintained that the Parliament is under watch by agitated Nigerians who look up to them to find solutions to the current challenges, further admonished his colleagues to bury partisanhip, avoid animosity and act as statesmen to surmount enormous challenges confronting the nation.

He continued, “My Distinguished Colleagues, Let us make no mistake: we are under watch. The people are watching.

“The world is watching. Our constituents are watching. And history—silent but unsleeping—is watching.

“No test must find us wanting. No challenge must catch us unprepared. Let every vote we cast, every motion we raise, and every oversight we conduct bear the fingerprints of integrity and patriotism.

“The task ahead of us this session is as solemn as it is historic. We will be examining bills critical to national stability—on security reform, economic resilience, education, technology, and youth empowerment. Our committees will delve into oversight functions that could unlock the performance potential of many MDAs.

“Let us carry out our duties with the spirit of statesmen, not partisans. Let us elevate debate over division. Let us govern with grace, not grudge.

“To the Nigerian people, I say this: Your Senate is back at work. And we have not forgotten your hopes, your hardships, or your hunger for change.

“We are here—refreshed in spirit, renewed in resolve—to build a nation where peace is not an illusion, and progress is not a promise, but a pattern.

“So help us God.”

