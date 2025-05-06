Tinubu: What to know about ‘The Nigeria First Policy’

The federal government has explained how the new economic directive known as ‘The Nigeria First Policy’, is designed to prioritise locally manufactured goods and services in all government procurements.

According to the government, it’s aimed at promoting domestic production, supporting indigenous industries, and reducing dependence on foreign products.

Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the policy at a press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, noting that it will soon be backed by an executive order from President Bola Tinubu.

“This policy means Nigeria comes first in all procurement processes. No foreign goods or devices that are already produced locally will be procured without a clear and justified reason,” he stated.

According to Idris, the policy reflects President Tinubu’s vision of industrialising Nigeria, shielding the economy from global shocks, and building sustainable local capacity.

As posted by Segun Dada, Special Assistant to the President via the official X handle on Tuesday, here are 10 key things to know about the Nigeria First Policy: