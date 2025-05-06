Oyo: Police present N20.12bn cheques to 7,076 widows of slain officers

Police have disclosed that it has disbursed N20.12 billion to the 7,076 widows of the slain police officers in the Oyo Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola, made this known at the presentation of cheques to the six other widows of the slain heroes at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Tuesday.

He stated that a total of Twenty Billion, One Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Four hundred and Twenty Thousand, Six hundred and Ninety One naira seventy kobo has been disbursed to 7,076 in the state.

Adenola added that the presentation of cash to the beneficiaries is a further confirmation of an unwavering commitment of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to the welfare of dependents of the fallen officers.

He, thereby, reassured the serving personnel that neither the country nor the force will abandon them, but will continue to demonstrate steadfastness and dedication to their well-being.

He said, “To the families of our falling heroes, I extend our sincere condolences. We acknowledge the immense challenges, including financial burdens that come with sudden loss of a family breadwinner. While no amount can fully compensate your loss, we stand in solidarity with you during this difficult time.

“It is our hope that the cheques being presented today will provide some relief and support to you. We pray that they bring some comfort, particularly in this trying moment.

“To the dependents of our other deceased colleagues who are yet to be captured or paid their full entitlement, I wish to reassure you that the current police administration, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, will not rest until all the outstanding backlog of claims are fully paid.

“As part of the Nigerian Police’s ongoing effort to improve service delivery, the Nigerian Police Force has introduced a major innovation in insurance claims processing through the Nigerian Police Insurance Claim Management Portal.

“Conceptualized under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, this cutting-edge platform is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in claims administration.

“By harnessing technology, we are streamlining the process, eliminating bottlenecks, and ensuring beneficiaries receive their entitlements promptly.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to digital transformation and modernizing our system for effective service delivery. I encourage all officers and personnel to fully utilize the portal and support its success.

“With insurance officers nationwide trained to administer the portal,we are forced to take our welfare administration to the next level.”

He, however, thanked Egbetokun for his commitment to the welfare of all personnel of the force, including retirees, and particularly to the families of deceased colleagues.

“It is our prayer that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes will continue to inspire us. May their families find comfort and strength.”

