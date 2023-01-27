Nigerian Navy adopt new operational method in Calabar

The Nigerian Navy In Calabar, Cross River State, has adopted a new method of operation to facilitate its operations in policing the Calabar River and other territorial waters in the state and beyond, Saturday Tribune reports.

The NAVY commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory (NNSV), Calabar, Commodore Ifeanyi Chidi Okpala, gave a hint at his farewell and handing over parade at the Base Headquarters in Calabar.

“Nigerian Navy Ship Victory recently reviewed its policing operations and has adopted a concept of operations aimed at effectively curbing threats of militancy, piracy, and crude oil theft, which are prevalent in the Niger Delta Region.

“Adopting this operation concept has ensured constant control along the Calabar River, deployment of static defences along offshore oil installations, and supporting civil authority through various internal security operations.

“This operation concept is conducted in three ways: the outer channel operation, the inner channel approach, and the land broad approach,” Okpala explained.

The Navy Base Commander who handed over the Command to his successor, Commodore Vincent Gbaranwi, on Friday, January 27, 2022, regretted that the Command had lost some of its men in the course of operations, explaining that the Command had severe operations against pirates, kidnappers, oil bunkers and other criminal elements.

“Today makes it exactly 351 days since my assumption of office as the Commander in NNS-Victory. It is my last day as your Commander.

“We have conducted kinetic operations involving several offensive operations against sea robbers, kidnappers, and militants.

“The Base destroyed several militant and kidnappers camps, which led to the release of some kidnapped victims and recovery of weapons and other valuable items.

“We made significant efforts in curbing smuggling and illegal bunkering activities. Regrettably, some of our gallant men paid the supreme price in these efforts. We contributed significantly to the successes recorded by Operation Akpaku in curbing criminal activities within Cross River State.





Saturday, Tribune gathered that the NNSV 50th commander handed the Command to his successor, Commodore Vincent Gbaranwi, who is now in charge of the base.

Gbaranwi wished his predecessor well and expressed confidence for a new start at his new base in Calabar.