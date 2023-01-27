Anambra governement sets up 283 schools in markets

The Anambra State Government on Friday said it has established schools in 283 markets across the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, stated this during a panel discussion at the ongoing Human Capacity Development conference held at the International Convention Center Awka with the Theme: “Changing The Narrative-Towards Entrenching Human Capital Development In South East Nigeria.

She said the move is one of the measures by the Ministry to curb the incidence of out-of-school children in the state.

According to her, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Children and Women Affairs Ministry, would apprehend out-of-school children in the streets and hand them over to the Ministry of Education for rehabilitation.

She said, “The market schools driven through the Agency of Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education are established as part of efforts to bring back out-of-school youths and give them academic empowerment while engaging in their trade.

“Other measures adopted by the Soludo administration to curb the incidence of out-of-school children include the inter-ministerial collaborations between the Ministries of Education, Children and Women Affairs, and Ministry of Youths.

“The collaborations include the arrangement whereby the Children and Women Affairs Ministry apprehends out-of-school children in the streets and hand them over to the Ministry of Education for rehabilitation.

“A link was also established for the Ministry of Youths to ensure that youths get educationally empowered before going to trade. There is also the special scholarship scheme.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two-day Conference was organised by the State Ministry of Budget and Planning under the supervision of the Ministry Commissioner, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake. It was declared open by the State governor, Chukwuma Soludo.