Bauchi Police arrest four suspects for receiving stolen properties

Bauchi State Police command has arrested two ex-convicts and two others for vandalizing eleven electricity transformers in Azare, headquarters of Katagum L.G.A.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on the 17th January 2023 at about 0130hrs, a joint team of Mobile Police operatives, in collaboration with local hunters based in Azare town, while on visibility patrol along Kari-Sade Road, arrested the four suspects.

Those arrested are; Adamu Ahmed, aged 30yrs; Usman Mohammed, aged 28yrs; Sulaiman Muhammed, aged 35yrs and Umar Abdullahi, aged 35yrs, all from Matsango ward of Katagum LGA.

The PPRO stated that the suspects were apprehended alongside a white-colored Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number BWR 55PZ parked by the roadside, loaded with twelve empty Jerry Cans and assorted spanners.

The suspects were arrested at Kari-Sade Road while suspiciously sighted approaching a nearby electricity transformer.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were in the vicinity of the transformer to steal the transformer oil. They stated that they were introduced into the business by one Ibrahim Adamu alias Wada about four months ago.

The suspects further added that they had vandalized various electricity transformers situated at different locations, which included; Makara Huta electricity transformer, State low-cost electricity transformer, Abdullahi Babani house electricity transformer, Sa’a filling station electricity transformer along Misau road all within Azare town, and Uzum tsohuwa village electricity transformer, Kafin Hausa village electricity transformer both along Azare-Giade Road.

The vandals also extended their criminal activities to Disina town electricity transformer, Shira LGA, Government Technical College, Jama’are electricity transformer in Jama’are LGA, Chibiyayi village electricity transformer at Sakwa road Zaki LGA, and Garin Babani village electricity transformer Dambam LGA.

The suspects confessed to having scooped 6-8 Jerry Cans with 25 litres capacity and sold at the rate of N12, 000 to the said Ibrahim Babani alias Wada, who is said to introduce them to the business.

During the investigation, it was discovered that two of the suspects were previously convicted of stealing, but they have shown no remorse for committing a heinous crime.





While commending the operatives for the job well done, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, directed that the suspect be charged to court on completion of the investigation.