An entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to ensure it captures and keeps adequate data to ensure proper planning in the country.

He said lack of adequate data base has been hindering proper planning in the country, saying the country cannot grow without adequate planning.

Ajadi, stated this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited new year party, held at Bullion Park, Ibafo, Ogun State, noted that Nigeria government has been working in darkness over the years.

According to him: “Good and proper planning for development and growth coupled with well-being of the citizenry can only be achieved through an adequate data base. This has been lacking in the country.

“Surprisingly, Nigeria is said to be a country of about 200 million people, the question we need to ask is, when last we conducted census in the country. What we have been doing is guessing work. Which census put Nigeria at about 200 million people?

“We can’t continue to rely on guess work. Government needs to have adequate data base to plan”.

Ajadi also called on the Federal Government to establish well-funded and well-equipped vocational centres in each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

He said this would take care of the training needs of those who cannot continue their education after secondary schools but are gifted to be trained as artisans.

Ajadi said the advice if implemented by the government will ensure that many youth are keep off the streets where they have been willing tools in the hands of criminally minded individuals in the country.

According to him, “There is the need for the Federal Government to establish Vocational Centres in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to help the teeming youths that cannot continue their education after the secondary and are roaming the streets. Most of these youths believe in good governance. They love their country but they cannot continue their education and they want to be trained as artisans.

“Government should come to the aid of these youths by providing them places of training to stem their involvement in crimes.

“Government can also make revenue from these Centres as they can get contracts from individuals and corporate organisations in providing furniture among others.

“I advised the government to also provide equipment for graduates from these Vocational Centres for them to start on their own business.

