Nigeria lost N27.5bn to oil pipeline vandalism in 2018 ― Audit report

The newly published oil and gas 2018 audit report has revealed that a total of N27.551billion was lost to pipeline vandalism within the year.

It stated that a total of 1,894 breaks were recorded with a loss of 204,397.07 cubic metres of crude product.

The document which was uploaded on the Nigerian Extractive Industry and Transparency Initiative’s (NEITI) website revealed that the breaks were recorded in five states.

These are Gombe, Rivers (Port Harcourt), Kaduna, Delta (Warri), and Mosimi in Lagos State.

Port Harcourt and Mosimi recorded the highest with 948 and 784, while Kaduna, Gombe and Warri had 107,43 and 12 number of breaks all respectively.

“Pipeline breaks are the result of either wilful damage to the pipelines or due to corrosion. Wilful damaging of pipelines may arise as a result of communal agitation against oil and gas producing companies that have failed to discharge their social responsibilities to the host communities. Other causes may be political or criminal.

“On aggregate, 1,894 pipeline breaks were recorded within the country in 2018. The highest number of line breaks occurred within Port Harcourt area, in Rivers State, followed by Mosimi area within Lagos State,” it stated.

A breakdown of the total loss put the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost to breaks in the year at 200,423.99 cubic meters at N26.713 billion, while that of DPK was 1,238.54 cubic metres and valued at N263.808 million.

In terms of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), a total of 2,734.54 cubic metres of AGO was lost and valued at N574.252 million.

Also, it disclosed that the amount of crude oil lost to theft and sabotage increased by 46.15 per cent in 2018 compared to 2017.

For instance, in 2018, 53.281 million barrels crude was lost, making about 16.457 million barrels increase from the 36.457million barrels lost in 2017.

The loss according to the report is valued at $3.837 billion with an average price of $72.01.

The report also disclosed that two Total Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) had declared force majeure due to pipeline leaks and fire outbreaks which led to crude losses in 2018.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story

Show Empathy, Lost Lives Not Replaceable, Health Minister Tells Striking Doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, told the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday that they cannot go on strike during a very difficult situation like this, when the country, like other nations of the world, are battling the COVID-19 pandemic…Read Full Story

Ibadan/Oke-Ogun Road: Sure Route For Smugglers, Illegal Immigrants

THE Oke-Ogun region of Oyo state is one of the richest in Nigeria in terms of natural deposits and agricultural production and is acclaimed to have contributed a lot to the development of the state and Nigeria; but for many reasons, it has remained the most undeveloped and marginalised…Read Full Story

NBET Gets New MD As Buhari Approves Amobi’s Removal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Dr Marilyn Amobi as Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), to be replaced by Dr Nnaemeka Eweluka. The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, made the announcement in a statement issued by his media aide, Aaron Artimas on Monday…Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Tackling Rape Epidemic

This is a season of anomie judging by the spate and frequency of cases of sexual assault, defilement and paedophilic actions in the country lately. These criminal vices are pervasive and have become a daily occurrence. The cases are legion: a 100-level university student was allegedly raped and killed at a religious centre in Benin City, Edo State; a man reportedly raped 40 women in…Read Full Story

NITDA Alerts Nigerians On Fake Websites Pledging FG’s Lockdown Funds

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has drawn the attention of the general public, especially those in the cyberspace, to the existence of fake websites in circulation, trying to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians…Read Full Story

Important WASH Practices To Stay Free Of COVID-19

WASH in the field of environment stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. It goes without saying that appropriate WASH practices are key to halt the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In a presentation made by Professor Mynepalli Sridhar during the recent World Environment Day held at the…Read Full Story

APC And The Price Of Impunity

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is fast becoming a house of commotions, where things seem to have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold. Or how else do we describe the present situation in Edo and Ondo States, where the ruling party is at loggerheads with itself over its flag bearers for the coming gubernatorial…Read Full Story

PHOTOS: At The Age Of 35, 30, They Are Parents Of 11 Children

A couple who never planned to have any children have revealed they now have a huge brood of eleven, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Joseph Sutton, 35, and wife Nicole, 30, live with their eight daughters and three sons in their three-bedroom home in Aspatria, Cumbria, England…Read Full Story