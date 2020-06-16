JUST IN: Court of Appeal upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman
A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday has upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
An FCT High Court had on March 4 granted an application by six members of the APC in Edo State suspending Oshiomhole from office.
A three-member panel of justices led by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem held that Oshiomhole’s appeal challenging his suspension was unmeritorious.
Details later…
