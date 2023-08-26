The Nigerian government has dispelled the fake news about the impending expulsion of its envoy from the Republic of Niger.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, stated that the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, Ambassador Mohammed Sani Usman, was expelled on Friday, August 25, 2023, and given 48 hours to leave the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that this information is false and, as such, should be disregarded.”

“The Federal Government of Nigeria warns against the circulation of unverified information capable of jeopardising the ongoing mediation efforts by ECOWAS in the political impasse in Niger.” It added.

