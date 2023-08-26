On Sunday, August 27, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will declare this year’s annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) open in Abuja.

The President of the NBA, Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), who disclosed this on Saturday at a pre-conference press briefing at the NBA house in Abuja, said President Tinubu has agreed to declare the 2023 annual conference of the NBA open.

Maikyau cautioned members of the public against making derogatory statements against judicial officers to desecrate the court.

He said anybody who is dissatisfied with a court judgement should do the needful by approaching the court to address the issue instead of describing the court judgement in a derogatory manner.

According to Maikyau, any act of official misconduct by any judicial officer that is backed up with evidence should be reported to the NBA for necessary action, and he added that the association is committed to ensuring that Nigeria gets it right.

The NBA boss said lawyers have the responsibility of charting the course of the country’s development.

“The responsibility of nation-building is on us. The country is a creation of the law.

“Outside the rule of law, we cannot have economic growth”, Maikyau added, and he pointed out that the NBA is the largest Bar in the continent of Africa.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building,” and no fewer than 17, 000 lawyers have registered to attend the conference.

