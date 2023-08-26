The leadership of organised labour in Anambra State has written to the Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in appreciation of the palliative to cushion hardship caused by the removal of subsidies from petrol.

The groups, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), thanked the governor for the palliative, which they said is not only favourable to workers but also to other segments of society.

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Soludo had last week announced the distribution of rice to over 300,000 households in every part of the state and the addition of N12,000 to workers’ salaries from September to December.

In a letter to Soludo, which was signed by the chairmen and secretaries of the labour unions, it said: “On behalf of the Anambra State workforce and pensioners, we use this medium to express our profound appreciation to Mr Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for the twelve thousand naira (N12,000.00) per month cash award given to workers both active and retired.

The holistic nature of your palliative, which cuts across all Anambranians: the employed, unemployed, less privileged, the market people, the sick and pregnant women, schoolchildren and students, the artisans, and transporters, is worthy of commendation.”

The organised labour also appreciated the governor’s recent absorption of workers from the recently closed-down Anambra-owned National Light into various ministries.

“The absorption of over 70 workers of the National Light newspaper is equally appreciated. Your open disposition towards organised labour and your passion for meeting the numerous challenges facing workers in the state are well appreciated. We pledge to partner with your administration to move Anambra State into the fast lane of development in all facets.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat





AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..