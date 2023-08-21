During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that would shake up the house dynamics once again.

Four new housemates are set to enter the house after the live eviction show, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the competition.

Referred to as “Guests,” these new entrants are not participating to vie for the grand prize. Instead, they are joining the house to inject more entertainment and fun into the show.

The new housemates include Lucy Essien, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos who was part of the Lockdown season 5 in 2020.

Omashola Oburoh, affectionately known as Omashola, is a model and entrepreneur who gained fame as the 3rd runner up in the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Season 4.

Kim Oprah, whose full name is Chinonso Ibinabo Oprah, is a TV presenter, model, and business owner. She also participated in the Big Brother Naija Season 4 in 2019.

Nelson Enwerem Prince, simply called Prince, is a multi-talented individual with skills in modeling, fashion designing, and interior decoration.

His interests extend to active sports and studying ancient religions and African history. He was a contestant in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 in 2020.

As the show progresses, these new additions promise to introduce new dynamics, emotions, and twists that will undoubtedly keep viewers engaged and entertained until the grand finale.

