Niger planning commission reviews Q1 progress with development partners

The Commissioner of the Planning Commission convened a performance review meeting with development partners on Wednesday, 7th May 2025, at his office in the New Secretariat, Minna, to assess the progress of their activities within the state for the first quarter of 2025.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Thursday in Minna by the Information Officer of the Niger State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Fatima Nana Mohammed.

According to the statement, Director ECD Bala Yahuza outlined the meeting’s primary objectives, which were to evaluate the implementation of partner activities, identify constraints and challenges, and discuss solutions to enhance the effectiveness of these initiatives.

It was further stated that the gathering aimed to ensure alignment with the work plan and budget requirements while providing a platform for open dialogue on progress and challenges faced by the partners.

During the meeting, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that planning aligns with the SMART criteria, particularly noting that the specific locations of beneficiaries must be clearly outlined in the work plan. He urged all participants to submit their work plans promptly and stressed the necessity of consistent engagement with partners.

“Under the directive of His Excellency, Farmer Umaru Mohamed Bago, there will be a three-month commitment to monitor partner activities on a weekly basis,” the Commissioner stated, reinforcing the need for accountability and collaborative efforts to achieve the state’s development goals.

The successful collaboration of all stakeholders remains pivotal in addressing challenges and ensuring that the benefits of development initiatives effectively reach the intended beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Planning Commission, Aisha T. Usman, noted the timeliness of the meeting and urged all partners and ministries to be prompt in submitting their reports and work plans. She emphasised the need to align with the Planning Commission to meet the work plan and budget requirements.

In attendance were the Permanent Secretary of the Niger State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Dr Mohammed Gana; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hadiza Shirru; the Director-General of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises; the Executive Secretary of Nicare MPH, Suleiman Abubakar; as well as representatives from various agencies, ministries, and development partners.

