Troops deactivate 95 illegal refining sites in April

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have discovered and deactivated 95 illegal refining sites and foiled oil theft worth N1.9 billion in April.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye made this known while briefing newsmen on the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said the troops also impounded about 1 million litres of stolen crude oil, 304,811 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 3,480 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

He said the troops also recovered 19,875 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 1,600 litres of engine oil.

”Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 351 crude oil cooking ovens, 418 dugout pits, 30 boats, speedboats, 160 storage tanks, 721 drums, and 95 illegal refining sites.

”Items recovered include, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 42 vehicles.

”Troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the period under review,” he said.

Kangye said the troops had, between May 1 and May 3, made contact with criminals while conducting offensive operations in Ndokwa and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the Delta.

He said the troops had, during the operation, apprehended three criminals and recovered a large quantity of natural gas.

He also said that troops acting on a tip-off apprehended six suspected vandals/kidnappers in Onelga and Oyigbo Local Government Areas of Rivers, as well as Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

”The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for necessary action,’’ he added.