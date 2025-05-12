‘I don’t wish to go back there,’ Fubara speaks on return as Rivers gov

Suspended governor of Rivers State, Similanayi Fubara, has played down his possible return to the government house after his six-month suspension.

Fubara stated that he is not desperate to return, adding that his spirit left the governorship position a long time ago.

The embattled governor disclosed on Sunday at the service of songs held in honour of the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, organised by the Rivers Elders Forum in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

“Some of you, have you asked yourself? Do you think I’m even interested in going back there?,” Fubara queried supporters at the event.

“I want to ask you: don’t you see how better I look? Do you think I’m interested in it? If I have my way, I say it here, this is an altar of God; I don’t wish going back there. My spirit has left that place long ago.

“So, all this, I want everybody to focus, please. There are fights you don’t fight, there are some things you don’t do because you need to ask the person, Does he want it?” the suspended governor added.

Continuing, Fubara said he has peace of mind now that he’s away from the seat of power, calling on the attendees of the event and supporters to focus on the purpose of the gathering, rather than his return as Rivers governor.

“I’ve peace. If you’ve known me, you’ve been seeing me; you can see I look better now. Inasmuch as we have things that we need to do for our state, we know people who have made sacrifices for us and we one way or the other have to stand by them, does not mean that we should start firing without any targets.

“We need to be focused; our evening here is about Pa Clark. It’s not about Fubara, please. And like I said, it’s about Pa Clark; every other thing that is said here, every other admonition by whoever, is your personal view, and it does not speak or does not present the purpose of this evening,” Fubara further said.

The suspended went further, saying his supporters should desist from doing things just because they wanted to do them, but what he wants.

“I’m the one wearing the shoes; I know the solution to my problem. I know how to work to solve the problem.”

Background

Following months of protracted political crisis in Rivers State, Tribune Online reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 16, 2025, declared a state of emergency in the state.

The President, who cited prolonged political crisis, constitutional breaches and insecurity in his nationwide broadcast, blamed Fubara for the situation in the state.

Tinubu also announced the suspension of Governor Fubara; his deputy, Dr. Ngozi Odu; and members of the Rivers State Assembly for six months.

As a substitute, the President announced the appointment of a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas (Rtd.), who was later confirmed by the Senate, to manage the affairs of the state.

While this sparked reactions from different quarters, governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headed to Court to challenge the President’s power to suspend a sitting governor.

Also, Tribune Online reports that the former governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, also broke silence on the state of emergency declaration, saying the President saved Fubara because he wanted him removed as governor.

Speaking during a media parley with select journalists in Abuja in April, the former Rivers State governor said the president’s intervention saved the state from total collapse.

