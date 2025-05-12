Fornication is not sin — Falz

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has sparked controversy after publicly declaring that “fornication is not a sin,” a statement that has ignited widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Falz, who is also a trained lawyer and the son of human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, made the comment via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

His post reads simply: “Fornication is not a sin.”

The remark has since drawn a wave of mixed responses, with many questioning the moral and religious implications of such a statement — particularly coming from a public figure with legal and intellectual credibility.

An X user, @mrwrongbutright, expressed disappointment, tweeting: “I’m shocked to see this kind of tweet from a lawyer himself. May God have mercy.”

Others were quick to point out what they described as societal hypocrisy. @Silvah101 tweeted: “Most of y’all are just certified hypocrites. You’re out here condemning this tweet yet you indulge in it.”

Some responses tackled the statement from a theological angle. @Winifunds replied: “We all wish it wasn’t, but it is. Fornication is a sin.”

In contrast, @odikechika offered a legalist interpretation, writing: “Firstly: sin has a definition, and it means breaking the law. If an unmarried man and woman decide to fornicate, what law are they breaking? Remember if there is no law, there is no sin.”

Another user, @smalltallest88, referenced biblical figures: “Fornication is a sin but a man had 1,000 women alone to himself in the scripture — 300 wives and 700 concubines. Was he condemned?”

While Falz has not issued any follow-up or clarification on the post, the fornication debate continues to trend.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE