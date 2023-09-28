Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has advised his opponents during the 2023 governorship election in the state, Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Prof Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to use their wealth to develop the people of the state rather than wasting it in vain on legal battles.

Nwifuru gave the charge while reacting to the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, which dismissed the petitions filed by the candidates of the APGA and PDP against his victory at the poll.

According to him, his opponents will still fail if they appeal the judgement of the tribunal because they have no evidence to prove their cases.

He also added that Odoh and Odii knew very well that they lost at the poll but chose to file petitions against him.

He opined that he has no problem with anyone challenging his victory at the polls and called on them to bring their ideas on how to transform the state.

According to him, he was open to any idea that would be useful to the state.

Nwifuru further maintained that he was never disturbed by the petitions against him by his opponents at the polls.

He emphasised that he was very focused on the governance of the state to provide democratic dividends to the people.

“I believe that it is God that gives power. He has prepared me for the job. If I say that I was disturbed by the petitions against me by my opponents, that means I am lying because there are dividends of democracy that we have provided in the state.

“Why should I be distracted when people are seeking to distract me and I know that they are not serious?

“I know that they didn’t mean business ab initio because if you mean business, I will know, and you must go with facts.





“Litigation is all about facts. So, I am not distracted at all because I am doing the business of governance very well, and our people are happy”, he stated.

Nwifuru said governance requires a lot of experience, and he has acquired the experience that makes him very unique among those who contested the governorship election.

