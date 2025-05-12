BREAKING: ASUU elects new leaders as Osodeke’s tenure ends

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has elected new national leaders.

The election involved 419 delegates across the country, with the Vice President, Dr Christopher Piuwna, emerging as the new president, polling a total of 219 votes against his rival, Adamu Babayo from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, who polled 118 votes.

The election was held during the five-day union’s 23rd National Delegates Congress, which just concluded earlier today, 12th of May, at the University of Benin, Edo State.

Other officers elected included Dr A. A. Sado, who emerged as the Vice President, having defeated Professor O. S.

Sowande, who until now was the national treasurer of the union.

Sado polled 232 votes against Sowande, who polled 174.

An inside source, who confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune early Monday, on condition of anonymity, said Osodeke has handed over the leadership of ASUU to the new leader.

Details later…

