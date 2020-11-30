Niger NLC, TUC commence indefinite strike over slashed salaries Tuesday

Niger State branch of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have instructed their members to embark on an indefinite strike effectively, 12 midnight Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The unions said the decision to proceed on the strike action was made over the perceived inabilities of the state government to address issues raised by the unions.

This was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the NLC state chairman, Comrade Yakubu Garba and TUC state chairman, Comrade Tanimu D. Yunusa, and made available to Journalists.on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

Some of the issues in the contest include the refund of the slashed 30 percent June and November 2020 salaries to civil servants latest Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The unions also urged the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to convene a meeting to conclude discussions on the payment of outstanding October 2020 salaries of local government employees on or before Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“This is following the failure of Niger State government to refund the illegally slashed 30% from the salaries of state civil servants in the month of June 2020.

“And it is in line with the resolutions of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and the harmonized position of the resolutions by various congresses of affiliate unions,” said the statement.

The statement further called on all affiliate unions to liaise with the organized labour leadership in the state to ensure full mobilization and compliance with the directives to members.

