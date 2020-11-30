Buhari felicitates Prof Gana at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Prof Jerry Gana on his 75th birthday, congratulating him for a life of service to country, humanity and God, with many reasons to be thankful.

According to a statement issued, on Monday, in Abuja, by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the president joined family, friends and associates of “the scholar, politician and administrator, who came into national and global limelight at an early age, and passionately threw himself into public service, working variously as head of institutions, including Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Mass Mobilisation for Social Justice and Economic Recovery and Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Information and Culture and Cooperation and Integration.”

It said President Buhari believed Prof Gana’s zeal to see the country grow clearly distinguished him, urging more commitment with his experience, knowledge and wisdom.

The President prayed that the former minister will continue to find favour with God for longer life, good health and strength.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

Buhari felicitates Prof Gana at 75