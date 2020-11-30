Rivers Exco okays N448bn proposal for 2021

The Rivers State Executive Council on Monday gave its nod to the State government to make a budget of N448 billion for 2021 fiscal year.

The approval was given during the council meeting which was presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Exco also approved that N2billion would be spent on the conduct elections in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr Isaac Kamalu, who briefed journalists after the meeting said the proposed fiscal estimate will help the government to accomplish all ongoing projects in the state and to make life better for the people.

Mr Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the council also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for the State for 2021-2023.

Also addressing the journalists, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the council further approved a budget for use by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC). The budget will enable the State electoral umpire to conduct the 2021 Local Government election in the State.

According to him, a total sum of N2.7 billion was approved for RSIEC, which is expected to conduct the local government election in line with the 1999 constitution.

The Information Commissioner, further said that the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover, which is intended to curb activities of illegal park operators in that axis.

“This is in line with the urban renewal vision of the Governor. Recall that the new Rebisi Flyover Bridge that was commissioned a few weeks ago has changed the landscape and skyline in that vicinity.

“And to ensure that the illegal motor park around the flyover does not deface the aesthetics that have been achieved, the government is acquiring land near the flyover bridge to build a befitting motor park for them.”

The pattern of announcing the approval of the state annual budget by the Exco is novel as the trend has always been for the budget to be announced on the day of presentation to the State House of Assembly.

It is not, however, clear whether this new style will now overtake the annual ritual of public presentation of the state’s annual budget to the assembly.

