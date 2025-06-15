Niger govt reiterates commitment to strengthen media relations

The Special Adviser to the Niger State Governor on Media Communications and Strategy, Hon. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a productive relationship with the media for effective reporting across the state.

During a recent courtesy visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council in Minna, Vatsa acknowledged the existing gap between the government and the media, particularly with the Correspondents Chapel, which plays a crucial role as a stakeholder.

He emphasised the urgent need to bridge this divide for enhanced collaboration.

“The media is very pivotal to us as a government, but we have not had that smooth synergy for some time now. Hence, the need to synergise to publicise the wide-ranging projects, activities, and programs of the governor’s visionary leadership,” Vatsa said.

He expressed a desire to build upon the already established relationship, aiming for improved partnership moving forward.

Vatsa assured attendees that he would report the meeting’s outcome to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, aiming to rekindle the state government’s relationship with the Correspondents’ Chapel for broader publicity of governmental activities.

In response, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Yakubu Mustapha Bina, decried the neglect experienced by the media under the current administration in the state for the past two years.

He emphasised the importance of a cordial working relationship with the State government, clarifying that members of the Correspondents’ Chapel are professionals dedicated to their constitutional duties, not adversaries as had been previously speculated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

