AAPU charges African intellectuals in diaspora to return home for nation building

The President of the Association of African Private Universities (AAPU), Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has called on all African intellectuals in diaspora to return to Africa after graduation in order to contribute their quota towards the development of Africa.

He made the call during an award of excellence for his outstanding contributions to education in Africa and globally, given to him by Cité Universitaire de Paris, a leading university ranked as the best university in France and 12th in the European continent.

Gwarzo, while speaking at the occasion, expressed gratitude to the university for the honour done to him and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the cause of education beyond the borders of the African continent.

He said, “The entire continent is still a virgin place that needs significant development.”

The award, he said, would further inspire him in promoting global education and ensuring that the MAAUN Group of universities continues to lead in delivering quality education for the socio-economic development of the society.

The presentation of the award of excellence served as a tangible acknowledgement of Gwarzo’s outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the development of higher education on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the presentation of the award, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the institution and hosting of a forum on the Internationalisation of African Higher Education and Research, was attended by academics of high repute from various institutions across the globe.

Speaking at the occasion, Senator Jean Mac Sauve said he’s happy with Gwarzo for making France proud in Africa, being an alumnus in France.

While praising Gwarzo for investing in higher education, Senator Jean Mac Sauve said Gwarzo deserves to be commended for his commitment to promoting the sector.

Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Nigeria to UNESCO, Dr. Hajo Sani, represented Nigeria at the occasion, where she commended the University for finding Gwarzo worthy of the award while praising him for achieving the feat.

She stated that the prestigious recognition highlights Gwarzo’s dedication and commitment to advancing education and his impact on the entire academic community.

Sani, who commended Gwarzo for investing hugely in higher education, further lauded him for single-handedly establishing three universities in Nigeria, saying two of her children are beneficiaries of the universities.

