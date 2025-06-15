Small things that have great impact (II)

Last time we began looking at the importance of small things. We saw that as human beings we have the tendency to focus on and give importance to seemingly great things—but the true measure of our life usually lies in the small, easily overlooked things.

The Bible in Song of Solomon 2:15 reminds us that “the little foxes spoil the vine,” warning us of insignificant small things that can ultimately destroy great things. We must understand that small things have the potential to have great impact.

We examined how small things affect people.

We have looked at small beginnings as divine principles. Be not afraid to start small. The Bible says, “Do not despise the day of small beginnings.” What you start now, your latter end would be great. However, you will not attain greatness if you fail to start. And if something is “small, do not despise it”. God looks into a humble heart, not a haughty one. Do not despise that job. Appreciate that role. It is a seed of greatness.

2. Attitude

The right attitude is very important in small things. We must carry a great attitude in small things. We must serve with the right attitude. Small things like arriving early, keeping to time, speaking courteously, and so on, go a long way.

3. Appreciation

Simple things like learning to say “Please”, “Excuse me”, “Sorry”, “Thank you” etc. help a great deal. People appreciate those who respect them, because they boost people’s self-esteem. Small things like showing regard must be deliberate. The famous statement by William James: “Erastus Wilson, one of the most courteous famous tutors. You must learn to be courteous. Your child must be taught to be courteous. Words like, “Please” should be part of your vocabulary.

“While there is nothing wrong with being ambitious, you will get along better if you temper your ambition with courtesy. It is important that other people like you for you to get ahead, and that makes courtesy (one of the best ways) to make others like you.” Marjabelle Young Stewart.

When we are courteous to people in business or self interactions. It creates impact, makes people feel important and gives them a sense of relevance in that space.

If someone is married, when you go to their house or are given an invitation, position—courtesy is a must, not an option. Courtesy breeds honour and respect.

Those who are courteous should strive to be grateful and avoid criticism of others.

4. Saying “Thank you”

Learn the act of appreciating little things. When someone helps you in a small way:

1. In writing: Send a text or an SMS to say, “Thank you”.

2. In writing: Send a card to say, “Thank you for your effort.” “Thank you so much for your help.”

3. Verbally: Appreciate people each time they act.

Appreciation looks small, but it is a powerful morale booster.

TO BE CONTINUED