Niger govt promises enhanced security for IBBUL students

Following the tragic murder of a 300-level student by alleged phone snatchers off-campus, the Niger State Government has pledged to ensure maximum security for students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai.

At an emergency security meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hamidu Mu’azu Jantabo, expressed condolences to the university community and urged students to refrain from protest or destruction of property, warning that such actions could lead to prosecution under the new penal code.

Key measures announced at the meeting include the deployment of over 200 trained local vigilantes for patrols, the establishment of approved security checkpoints, and the enforcement of stricter landlord regulations to guarantee secure student accommodations. The state government also announced collaboration with the Niger State Urban Development Board to address the issue of unapproved lodges.

Other measures include the immediate provision of a new transformer to resolve power issues, logistical support such as motorcycles for security patrols, and the formation of coordinated patrol teams and student security committees as alternatives to permanent security outposts. Additional steps include the introduction of mandatory student ID cards and the recruitment of more vigilantes.

The Vice Chancellor of IBBU, Prof. Mohammed Hadi Sulaiman, urged students to remain vigilant, get to know their neighbours, and report any suspicious activities. He emphasised that security is a shared responsibility between the authorities and the university community.

He also visited the Lapai Emirate Council to strengthen community-based security initiatives.

Stakeholders at the meeting—including government officials, traditional leaders, and student representatives—reaffirmed their commitment to taking swift actions aimed at restoring safety and building trust.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased student and for comfort for the bereaved family.

