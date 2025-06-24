IBB varsity mourns student killed by robbers, declares lecture-free days

The Management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, has announced that “following the recent unfortunate incident that led to the tragic loss of one of our students, the Management of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, had declared Tuesday, 24th June, and Wednesday, 25th June, 2025 as Lectures free days in honour of the deceased student.”

The Deputy Registrar, Information, IBBUL, Alhaji Baba Akote, stated this in a press release issued and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Minna, adding that this is a period of mourning to allow students and staff to reflect and pray for the repose of the soul of the departed.

Alhaji Baba Akote further stated that the Management also wished to inform the University community and the general public that normalcy had been fully restored in both Lapai town and the University’s Main and Kobo campuses.

According to him, “this development follows a high-level emergency security meeting convened by the University Management and attended by key stakeholders, including the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hamidu Muazu Jantabo, the Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Mammagi, DG Students Affairs, the Alumni Association, the Students’ Union Government (SUG), traditional leaders and security operatives.”

The statement stressed that the University Management hereby categorically dispels any rumour or insinuation of alleged attacks from youths of the host community, emphasising that such information is false and misleading.

It said that “the situation in Lapai is now calm, and students are encouraged to go about their academic and personal activities without hindrance.”

The Deputy Registrar, Information, IBBUL, however, stated that “as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all members of the University community, regular security patrols have been instituted across student lodges and major access points.”

He said all students are advised to remain law-abiding, avoid spreading unverified information, and cooperate with security personnel for their protection and the safety of others.

Consequently, the University appreciates the swift intervention and continued support of the Niger State Government, security agencies, traditional institutions, and community leaders in restoring peace and ensuring a secure learning environment.

