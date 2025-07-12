Metro

Niger captures 41 miners in crackdown operations against illegal mining

Adelowo Oladipo
illegal mining, map of Niger state, where illegal miners activities were disrupted

As part of intensified efforts to eliminate illegal mining activities across the state, the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, in collaboration with security agencies, has continued its on-site operations and surveillance of identified illegal mining locations to end the unlawful activities.

The latest enforcement exercise, which took place on Friday, was led by the Honourable Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Alhaji Garba Sabo Yahaya.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, senior directors from the ministry, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and members of the Niger State Forest Hunters Association.

“During the operation, 41 illegal miners: comprising 34 males and 7 females, were apprehended, as various items including pulping machines, hoses, shovels, and other crude mining tools were also confiscated at the scene”, said the Information Officer of the ministry, Debie Maureen.

It was further gathered by Sunday Tribune that the targeted sites included the area behind the PDP Secretariat near El-Amin University and the Caterigwari mechanic village, both locations known as hotspots for unregulated mining activities within Minna metropolis.

Addressing journalists after the raid, the Honourable Commissioner, Alhaji Garba Sabo, reiterated the state government’s unwavering commitment to ending the menace of illegal mining, which he described as a major contributor to environmental degradation and land pollution.

He urged traditional leaders and landowners across the state to refrain from selling land to unauthorized miners, warning that such actions further encourage illegal activities that threaten community well-being and the environment.

Alhaji Garba Yahaya called for the continued support of Niger State residents in the fight against illegal mining, emphasizing that lasting change requires collective action.

He also assured citizens that the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago remains committed to creating a secure and economically vibrant state that is attractive to both local and international investors.

“This government is determined to restore order, protect our environment, and ensure that the resources of Niger State benefit all its people,” he said.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that operations to flush out illegal miners will continue until the state is completely free from the menace of illegal mining activities.

