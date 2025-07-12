The leadership of the House of Representatives on Friday expressed its readiness to reflect the views and yearnings of all strata of Nigerian society in the eleventh edition of the alteration of the 1999 Constitution.

Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to Governor Sani Uba of Kaduna State ahead of the zonal public hearing scheduled to hold in the state on Saturday.

According to him, stakeholders drawn from Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States are expected to attend the zonal public hearing in Kaduna.

Hon. Madaki was accompanied by the Chairman of the Labour Party Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Victor Ogene; Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Market and Other Institutions, Hon. Bob Solomon; Hon. Abubakar Fulata; Hon. Amos Magaji; as well as the Clerk of the Zonal Committee, Alhaji Aliyu Maccido, and his Deputy, Hajia Halima Mohammed Sambo.

While urging Nigerians to turn out en masse for the zonal public hearing in Kaduna, he said: “Our call is everybody should be free to come and participate and we are here to listen to the wishes of the Nigerian people.”

He explained that after the public hearing, the Committee would collate the inputs of various stakeholders in line with parliamentary practices and later send them to the states.

“You know Constitution Review process is not an easy task. It has to go the State Assembly and we need two-thirds majority for any item to pass, that means you’re talking of 24 states plus FCT,” Hon. Madaki noted.

He assured that the Committee is ready to receive any form of complaint from all strata of society.

In his address, Governor Sani Uba, who was represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Hadiza Balarabe, commended the House for initiating the zonal public hearings with a view to bringing the legislative process closer to the people.

While applauding the seriousness with which the National Assembly approaches its constitutional responsibilities, Governor Uba said: “It is commendable that our federal lawmakers have taken this all important assignment out of Abuja into the zones, bringing the process closer to the people.

“This is democracy in action, broadening participation, encouraging robust conversations, and ensuring that diverse perspectives and voices across the country are heard and reflected in the national framework. As we’re all aware, the constitution is a foundational document of any nation.

“Its review is not merely a legal exercise. It is a bold democratic act. It is about addressing perceived imbalances, fixing structural and governance flaws, strengthening our federalism, and responding to the genuine needs of Nigerians for a more fair, just, inclusive, and effective system.

“We commend the House of Representatives and the entire National Assembly for being responsive to the calls of Nigerians by embarking on this process.

“The issues on the table are critical, from the evolution of powers, state policing, fiscal federalism, judicial reforms, to government autonomy, citizens’ rights, to gender equity and electoral reforms. These are matters that impact the lives of everyday Nigerians and define the future of our Federation.

“I therefore urge citizens, civil society actors, traditional religious leaders, professional bodies, women and youth groups, and all other stakeholders in Kaduna City and our sister states to take advantage of the proximity and openness of this zonal city.

“This is indeed an opportunity to make our positions known constructively, boldly, and patriotically. The quality of the constitution we give ourselves depends on the quality of the input we bring to this process.

“Let us not sit on the sidelines. Let us be heard. On my part, I’m happy to note that the National Assembly itself has identified the weak participation of women in politics as something worth addressing.

“I am therefore in support of the constitutional provision that will grant women a special quota in elected and appointed positions in government in Nigeria. It is never healthy for our polity to exclude the experiences and ideas of half of the population, a ratio which Nigerian women represent in decision-making.

“For too long, we have been losing the strength of their participation because they were not allowed into the political arena.

“In the North, we only started in 1976. Women in Nigeria are therefore joining politics from a weak position. I believe that it is opinion like this that this Committee seeks to hear from people of this zone.”

