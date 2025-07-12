US: FBI’s Dan Bongino may resign after clash with Pam Bondi over Epstein files

A senior leader at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dan Bongino, is said to be considering resignation after clash with the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday over how the Jeffrey Epstein investigation was handled.

According to officials familiar with the matter who spoke anonymously because the conversations were private, Bondi and her allies believe Bongino shared information with conservative media to blame her for the backlash that followed the announcement earlier in the week that the Epstein case would be closed.

CNN reports that tensions came to a head at the White House on Wednesday and Bondi, during a meeting, confronted Bongino, accusing him of leaking to the media.

The exchange happened in front of FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and one of her deputies, Taylor Budowich.

The sources disclosed that Bongino, a deputy director, denied the accusation.

In a separate exchange earlier in the week, Mr. Bongino told Ms. Bondi she had overhyped the likelihood that the joint FBI and Justice Department review would uncover Epstein’s sex-trafficking clients or revisit questions about his 2019 death in custody, which was ruled a suicide.

Bongino had helped fuel public interest in the case through his podcast, which regularly raised the idea of a cover-up. He was also involved in assigning agents to review video and records related to the case.

On Friday, Bongino supporter and far-right figure Laura Loomer made two posts on social media claiming that Bongino had taken the day off to reflect and was “now seriously thinking about RESIGNING” because of Bondi’s actions. A person close to Bongino didn’t dispute that, saying he was angry and weighing several options, including stepping down.

Bongino has previously expressed frustration with his role. “People ask all the time, ‘Do you like it?’ No. I don’t,” he told Fox News last month.

The Justice Department and FBI declined to comment.

According to senior Justice Department officials, Bongino and Patel had worked closely with Bondi’s advisers and had been involved in the decision to close the case. They emphasized that responsibility for the outcome should be shared.

Todd Blanche, Bondi’s top deputy, pushed back on suggestions of disagreement between agencies in a social media post Friday.



“I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files,” Blanche wrote.



“All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false.”

An official said Bondi was not part of those discussions but signed off on the decision reached by Blanche, Patel, and Bongino.

It’s not clear how former President Trump will react to the disagreement. He had personal ties to Epstein, who moved in wealthy and high-profile circles.

When asked about Epstein during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday—one day after the Justice Department said “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted”—Trump responded, “You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” appearing exasperated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE