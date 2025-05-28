Niger Assembly tasks contractors to speed up road construction work

The Niger State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Works and Infrastructural Development has tasked contractors to increase the pace of work on ongoing road construction projects in Zone ‘A’.

This directive was issued during an oversight visit to inspect the progress of various road projects, in continuation of the Committee’s oversight function.

The Committee inspected several ongoing road construction projects, including the Minna-Bida Road being handled by Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Limited, the construction of Bida Ring Road (44km Dual Carriageway) handled by Arab Contractor Nigeria Limited, 5km Gbako Township Road handled by Q-systems Nigeria Limited, 5km Edati Township Road, and 5km Lavun Township Road handled by Pacific Investment Limited, among others.

Notably, the upgrading and dualisation of the Minna-Kataeregi-Bida Road project are being handled by three contractors: Lot 1 (15km) by Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company (Nig.) Ltd, Lot 2 (40km) by Triacta Nig Ltd, and Lot 3 (27km) by Arab Contractors O.A.O Nig. Ltd/Arab Contractors O.A.O Egypt (JV).

The Committee Chairman, Arc. Gomna said the oversight visit was part of the legislative constitutional responsibility to ensure that public funds are judiciously utilised.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far at the various road projects inspected and emphasized the importance of ensuring quality and timely completion of all the road projects funded by the State Government.

The Committee commended contractors such as Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Limited, Triacta Nigeria, and Arab Contractor Nigeria Limited for their efforts while urging them to maintain high standards in line with contractual agreements.

However, the Committee observed slow pace of work by Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Limited, whose contract was awarded in 2020 and is yet to be completed.

In response, the Project Manager of Dantata and Sawoe Nigeria Limited, Engr. Mohammed Ghozy informed the Committee that the contract was initially awarded for the reconstruction of the existing carriageway from Kpakungu to Bida at a contract sum of N23.9 billion, which was later downwardly reviewed to N17 billion.

He thanked the State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, for approving the price variation and promised that once the agreement is signed, they will expedite action to complete the remaining works.

Other contractors, including Engr. Mohammed Emir of Arab Contractor Nigeria Limited and Engr. Bala Farin-wata of Q-systems Nigeria Limited appreciated the Committee for the visit and promised to hand over quality projects to the State.

The Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Hon. Umar Suleiman, represented by the Director of Public Buildings, Arc. Salihu Wonigi assured the Committee that the Ministry will closely monitor all ongoing construction projects to ensure that quality projects are handed over to the State.

