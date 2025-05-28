Tips to avoid scams when buying second-hand gadgets in Nigeria

Buying second-hand gadgets in Nigeria can save you a lot of money, but if you’re not careful, it can also cost you more than you bargained for.

From fake phones to stolen devices and deals that disappear once the seller has your money, it’s easy to fall victim if you’re not street-smart.

In this article are tips to help you avoid being duped when buying second-hand gadgets in Nigeria.

1. Don’t Just Buy from Anybody

To avoid getting scammed when buying second-hand gadgets in Nigeria, you mustn’t just buy from any Tom, Dick and Harry.

It is quite understandable that there are several platforms, such as Jiji, Facebook Marketplace, and Instagram where you see dealers in second-hand gadgets with juicy deals. You should, however, be careful so you don’t fall prey to dubious sellers.

Only buy from trusted vendors with reviews, a physical store, or at least a verified page.

2. Always Meet in a Public Place

If a seller wants to meet with you in a shady, isolated, or unfamiliar area, that’s a big red flag and a signal that you are dealing with a scammer.

Never should you agree to meet in an unfamiliar or isolated area; rather, choose safe, public spots like a mall, cafe, or restaurant. And if possible, don’t go alone – go with a friend who knows a thing or two about such gadget(s).

3. Inspect the Gadget Thoroughly

In order not to fall victim to scammers when getting a second-hand gadget, you should take your time and check the gadget thoroughly before making payment.

For instance, if it is a phone, you should check the screen, camera, speakers, charging port, fingerprint/Face ID, etc.

You should also check if the device is reported stolen through the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number

4. Ask for Proof of Ownership

Before buying a second-hand gadget, you should always request proof of ownership so you don’t fall prey to scammers.

A genuine seller should be able to show a receipt, or at least screenshots of the initial purchase.

If they can’t show any proof, be cautious.

5. Use Safe Payment Options

To avoid getting scammed when buying second-hand gadgets, you should avoid sending money ahead unless you’re using a platform with payment protection.

If you must pay before delivery (e.g., for logistics), verify the business and confirm their reviews.

6. Use Your Head, Not Just Your Heart

Finally, to avoid getting scammed when buying second-hand gadgets in Nigeria, you should use your head and not just your heart.

If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is – A brand-new-looking iPhone 13 Pro for ₦180,000? That’s not a blessing – it’s bait.

Second-hand gadgets are great, but only if you’re smart about it.

Ask questions. Test everything. And if something doesn’t feel right, don’t go through with it. It’s better to walk away than to lose your hard-earned money.