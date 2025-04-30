2025: Top 10 richest people in the World

The richest people in the world today didn’t make it to the top by accident but through resilience, hard work, believing in oneself, and being courageous. These people are dreamers, doers, and achievers.

They are good examples and a great inspiration for you never to belittle yourself because nothing is impossible. These rich people started small but had a better and greater vision that materialised through consistency.

Below are the richest people in the world according to Forbes:

1. Elon Musk ($342B)

Elon Reeve Musk is currently the richest person and man in the world. He was born on 28 June 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. Elon owns one of the world’s high-profile companies, which include Tesla, an electric car company, and SpaceX, a space exploration company.

He is currently a Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Elon’s current net worth is 342 billion dollars.

2. Mark Zuckerberg ($216B)

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was born on 14 May 1984 in White Plains, New York, United States of America. He is the co-founder of Facebook, a social media service company, and its parent company, Meta Platforms, of which he is both the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Zuckerberg became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2008 at the age of 23. As one of the richest people in the world, his current worth is 216 billion dollars.

3. Jeff Bezos ($215B)

Jeff Preston Bezos is the second richest person and man in the world. He was born on 12 January 1964 in Albuquerque but raised in Houston and Miami.

Jeff is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing company, but still the chairman. Jeff’s estimated net worth is 215 billion dollars.

4. Larry Ellison ($192B)

Larry Joseph Ellison was born on 17 August 1944 in New York, United States. He is an American businessman who co-founded a software company called Oracle Corporation. He was the company’s CEO from 1977 to 2014; now the Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer.

He is also an investor who has contributed to the growth of various companies. Ellison’s net worth is 192 billion dollars.

5. Bernard Arnault ($178B)

Bernard Arnault was born on 5 March 1949 in Roubaix, France. He is a French businessman and investor who owns LVMH — the world’s largest luxury goods company, which includes Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Sephora and Moet & Chandon, and Tiffany & Co. Bernard’s current worth is 178 billion dollars.

6. Warren Buffett ($154B)

Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most successful and renowned investors. He was born on 30 August 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. He is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an investment company parent to many other companies. He is referred to as “the oracle of Omaha” because of his massive fortune and investment. His current net worth is 154 billion dollars.

7. Larry Page ($144B)

Larry Page is an American businessman, computer scientist, and computer engineer. He co-founded Google with Sergey Brin. He was born on 26 March 1973 in Lansing, Michigan, United States. He became the CEO of Google from 1997 until 2001, when he stepped down for Eric Schmidt.

He is currently a board member, employee, and the controlling shareholder of Alphabet Inc. — the parent company of Google. Larry’s net worth is 144 billion dollars.

8. Sergey Brin ($138B)

Sergey Brin was born on 21 August 1973 in Moscow. He is an American computer scientist and businessman who co-founded Google alongside Larry Page. He was formerly the president of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., until 2019. Brin and his partner, Page, remain the company’s controlling shareholders. His estimated net worth is 138 billion dollars.

9. Amancio Ortega ($124B)

Amancio Ortega was born on 28 March 1936 in Busdongo, December Arbas, Spain. He is the founder and former Chairman of Inditex fashion group, famous for its clothing, Zara, and Bershka, and accessories shops.

Ortega is regarded as one of the world’s pioneers of fashion. He is currently worth 124 billion dollars.

10. Steve Ballmer ($118 B)

Steve Anthony Ballmer is an American investor and businessman born on 24 March 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. He is a co-founder of Ballmer Group, a philanthropic investment company, and he also served as Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2014, and was replaced by Satya Nadella.

As one of the richest people in the world, Steve worth 118 billion dollars