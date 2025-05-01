2027: Give Tinubu second chance, Dogara begs Nigerians

Former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has urged Nigerians to judge President Bola Tinubu by his deeds in governance to decide his fate come 2027.

Dogara who was a guest at the 65th birthday of Archbishop John Praise said President Tinubu has two more years to end his first term, Nigerians should allow him to focus on governance and decide in 2027.

According to Dogara, the courage of the President must be commended on sustaining fuel subsidy removal which was not done in his time but he inherited and boldly stood by it.

“If you look at it, for me it was a courageous decision to do away with subsidy. Now there’s no decision that is not painful.

“I understand the difficulties, the challenges. So many families go to bed at night, you know, hungry. I have seen that.

“This is a time for governance. Let’s give this man an opportunity to perform again for some time, and then we will see what happens. And then we can make our judgments,” Dogara said.

He argued that the President should be able to win by power of his example and not endorsement by anybody.

“But for me, you know, I want a situation where the

President can win by the power of his example, not by the example of his power, to say that I’m forcing myself because I have my hands on the levers of the coercive apparatus of the state. No, but he should win on account that he has done very well and that a lot of people in this country support him.

“And I think he has the opportunity, because some of the reforms he has initiated, it will take

courage, and he has demonstrated that courage.

Another speaker at the sidelines of the public lecture in commemoration of the 64th birthday of Archbishop John Praise Daniel, John Dara said the President has demonstrated leadership and courage that has increased revenue to the national coffers.

He pointed out that the several road constructions in different parts of the country are connecting the states together and should be commended.

He maintained that these construction works are creating jobs for Nigerians even as he tasked the government to improve on the power.

He said the target for 8,000 megawatts was small and challenged the government to improve on it.

The preacher cum politician, Pastor John Dara, was blunt and described the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as a reformist government that needed more than four years to make his policies sustainable.

According to Dara, President Bola Tinubu had shown that he is a visionary, courageous, and competent leader, calling on Nigerians to unite as a nation to renew his mandate and make it stronger and more convincing through a landslide election victory in 2027.

He said President Tinubu had been very successful in containing the armed banditry in the north however acknowledged that there were people who thought his success would confer advantage on him and we were willing to put the lives of Nigerians in jeopardy with the hope of undermining his candidature.

Chief Dara said; “Such forces of darkness were increasing their onslaught on the nation and we are ready to stop Nigeria from achieving prosperity and greatness.

The celebrant, Archbishop Daniel, who just clocked 65 years, said, “I personally feel that with the state the president has taken with a number of things going on, we believe that if given another four years, he will fulfill his dream and purpose.

“He is just two years into his government. And we are still expecting a lot more right now a bag of rice has come down to N50,000 plus, again we can see what we never saw. Our children in Area 1 never saw infrastructure for almost 40 years that Abuja existed, but now we have roads we are now seeing highways and insecurity is now being curbed.

“Now you do not have vagabond people around, the place is being developed. Not just there, all around Abuja the infrastructure is being put. So the question is why has that not been done all these years?”