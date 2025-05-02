Ribadu, potential president after Tinubu’s tenure – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu, that he is a potential presidential candidate after the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but women will determine his victory.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that Ribadu will need to reposition himself and restrategize because people will gang up against him, and before then, try to cause a crisis between him and the president.

The cleric made it known that some who were closer to him in the north would work against him when the time come.

He also mentioned that about eight names will come up from the North, but Ribadu is the most prominent among them; however, even within APC, there will be a serious gang-up against him.

“Nuhu Ribadu is a potential president, but it will be difficult for him because he will need to reposition and re-strategise. A lot of people don’t want him in his current position as NSA. They are looking to create a fight between him and the president. Some of the people in the north who will be coming closer to him will work against him.

“After Tinubu, the next president will be from the north, and I see about eight names that will be running for president, but prominent among them is Nuhu Ribadu. Within the party, they will gang up against him, he should pray not to just hear it without getting it.”

“He is a potential candidate but there will be a lot of issues that will confront him. Also, those that he has helped with be the ones to forsake him.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele revealed that women will determine his victory and that, as mysterious as it may sound, he should avoid political alterations with women and not oppose their aspirations if he wants to get to his promised land.

He stated that when his journey becomes tight, women will be the ones to let him out while urging him to avoid things that stopped him from becoming governor in his state.

“However, the major victory of his presidency will be determined by women figures. This may be mysterious, but he must be careful of women so much. He must not oppose women with political aspirations if otherwise, he will not get to his promised land.

“Women will be the ones to help him out when it becomes tight, but if he opposes them, it will be difficult for him. What blocked him when he wanted to become governor must not affect him for presidency, he must listen to women and advocate for them at any given time, and he must not marry a foreigner; someone who isn’t from his tribe, he will have issues.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele stated that there are a lot of people fighting him, but women are the major determinants of his political future.

“He is a factor and must win his state for the APC in 2027. He has enemies; those fighting him are many, but those ones are not so consequential to the situation of things at the moment. Women are the major regarding his presidency. It won’t be easy because it’s a heavy battle that is before him.”

