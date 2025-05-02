VeryDarkMan arrested in Abuja

Popular Nigerian social media personality and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reportedly been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

According to reports, the arrest followed his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

The arrest was confirmed by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, stating that officers of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended VeryDarkMan at Area 3 in Abuja.

Adeyanju wrote, “JUST IN: VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime.”

He added, “A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C. Park, but they left his mom alone.”

Earlier, VDM in a post on his social media, explained that the purpose of his visit is rectify alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

He wrote, “Myself and my mom just arrived GT-BANK to get an explanation for the constant debit from her account from gt bank in the name of loan repayments that she never took,in this year alone see the amount of time she has been debited with different amounts,we have requested her bank statements so we know when they debiting started so far in this year alone there have been more than 7 debits on loan repayments,GT BANK STAFF ARE COOPERATING, hopefully we know why they keep doing this.”

