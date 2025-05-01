Viral greeting video: I hold Ooni of Ife in high regard — Alaafin Owoade clarifies

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has addressed the controversy surrounding a viral video showing him seated while greeting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, at a recent public event.

The footage, which emerged from an event hosted by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Ibadan, has continued to generate reactions from social media users.

The video captured the moment the Ooni arrived, prompting other monarchs to rise and exchange greetings, while the Alaafin remained seated.

Responding to the development through a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Kolade Oladele, the Alaafin dismissed the reactions trailing the incident as a deliberate attempt by bloggers and online commentators to sow discord between Yoruba traditional rulers.

He described the controversy as a distraction from more pressing issues affecting the region, including insecurity, economic hardship, and youth development.

Alaafin Owoade reaffirmed his deep respect for the Ooni of Ife and all custodians of Yoruba tradition, stating that he remains committed to inter-royal collaboration as a foundation for peace, unity, and progress in Yorubaland.

He also stressed the importance of preserving the dignity of the monarchy and avoiding actions that reduce royal engagements to online spectacles.

He urged the public to reject divisive interpretations of royal encounters and to support efforts aimed at repositioning traditional institutions as agents of meaningful development and unity across the region.

The statement reads fully, “It has come to our attention that certain bloggers and online commentators are generating needless controversies surrounding the interaction between our revered monarchs in Yorubaland- namely, the Alaafin of Oyo and the Ooni of Ife- at a recent public function. This latest instalment in a series of manufactured debates is an unhelpful exercise that distracts and detracts from the truly important issues to which sons and daughters of Yorubaland should devote their energy and focus.

”At a time when our people face profound socio-economic and security challenges, it is incumbent on all of us- leaders, youths, traditional institutions, and citizens alike- to rise above pettiness and prioritise the work of uplifting our communities. The welfare of our people, the protection of lives and property, the empowerment of our youth population, and the revitalisation of traditional values for development- these are the matters that truly deserve attention.

“His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, remains unwavering in his commitment to these priorities. He believes in a future of collaborative progress and views synergy between traditional institutions as a vital pillar for stability and advancement in Yorubaland. The Alaafin holds the Ooni of Ife- and all custodians of Yoruba heritage- in high regard and is deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with them to chart a new path of unity, justice, and sustainable development across our land.

“Our forebears understood the weight of royal responsibility and the sacred duty to protect, unite, and lead with dignity. His Imperial Majesty embraces this legacy with humility and honour. He will not be drawn into performative gestures or public spectacles that reduce the gravitas of Yoruba monarchy to fodder for digital sensationalism.

“We call on the public to reject attempts to sow seeds of discord and instead join us in reimagining a Yorubaland where our traditions serve as catalysts for progress, and where our revered thrones stand not in competition, but in purposeful cooperation.”

