The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilesa, Osun State, Professor Taiwo Asaolu, said on Tuesday that it is unfortunate that almost every Nigerian has become a local government administrator who provides basic amenities by themselves.

The Vice-Chancellor also urged the Federal Government to go back to the basics and stop its over-reliance on petroleum.

Asaolu, who spoke at the commissioning of the university students’ hostel, noted that professionals won’t be leaving the country if the working conditions are better.

He said the hostel buildings were part of the management’s commitment to ensure better welfare for the students of the university.

He lauded the state government for providing the funds to execute the project, adding that the university staff also donated 150 mattresses to the students’ hostels.

He said, “Once the economy is okay, many people will stay back. They should give value to the worth of the naira.

It is human for someone to gravitate towards where their lot would be better. The government should make the economy okay and provide basic amenities.

“Almost everybody is a local government administrator. You have to provide your basic amenities yourself. We should go back to the basics and stop our overreliance on oil

“In our determination to ensure better welfare for the students of the university, management has considered it expedient to progressively embark on building hostels for the students of the university.

Although the management of campus hostels comes with certain challenges, the benefits of having hostel accommodation on campus outweigh the challenges.

“Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, it may interest you to note that the hostel buildings being commissioned today, like many other buildings inherited by the university from the defunct Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, were dilapidated and abandoned buildings that were in deplorable conditions.

“However, through restructuring and renovation, these dilapidated blocks of buildings were turned into good edifices to provide accommodation for our students on campus.

“I must express my deep sense of appreciation to the state government for providing funds to the university to embark on this project and other numerous projects on the campus.

“I earlier mentioned that hostel management comes with certain challenges. Taking cognizance of this, we have taken proactive steps to prevent any challenges that might pose security threats to the students in our hostels.

For instance, this hostel accommodation is equipped with solar-powered lights to ensure adequate illumination.

Adequate provision had also been made for day and night security coverage. Part of these steps includes getting government security agencies involved in securing the students’ hostels.

“We are also grateful to the entire staff of the university for donating 150 mattresses as their own contribution towards the students’ hostels.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the University Governing Council, Hon. Gbenga Onigbogi, said the project was a remarkable one given that the university was established less than a year ago.

Onigbogi, while commending the university vice-chancellor, urged the management of the university not to relent in its efforts to make the school a model one.

According to him, “This is indeed remarkable, and it is quite cheering that the university, as young as it is, has been able to make tremendous progress in terms of academic and physical development within the short time of its establishment.

“I strongly urge the management of the university not to relent in its efforts to make the university a model one.

The Governing Council will continue to give necessary support and encouragement to management, while I am confident that the state government will continue to support the university.”

