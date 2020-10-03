Nicki Minaj welcomes first child

Talented American rapper and singer, Tanya Maraj-Petty, known widely with the stage name ‘Nicki Minaj’ is one of the latest moms in town, as the rap-goddess welcomes a new child with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Billboard reported that she welcomed her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, September 30, in Los Angeles, United States of America. The duo would also be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on October 21.

The Baby’s name and sex was not revealed. Recall that the 37-year-old rap queen announced her pregnancy with a series of baby bump pictures on her Instagram page on July 20 this year.

Her husband, Kenneth who registered as a sex offender in Califonia, in a court document obtained by TMZ last July, was, however, granted the chance to modify his pre-trial release conditions, which allowed the 42-year-old to not only travel with his wife but also be present with her for the birth of their baby if it occurred outside of his curfew.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information