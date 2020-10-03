BBNaija: I didn’t wash Vee’s underwear; I only rinsed it —Neo

Now that the Big Brother Naija show is over, the ex-housemates are now outside the house and must have started watching videos of themselves, and read comments people made about some of their actions while in the house.

Since the housemates left the house, there have been declarations and clarifications from them about some of their actions in the house, as they go about their media rounds, answering questions from the press, especially on some of their actions while in the house which were really controversial.

One of these acts was one of the ex-housemates, Neo Akpofure seen on camera while in the house washing fellow housemate and intimate friend, Vee’s underwear. This drew a lot of comments from viewers as many felt it was wrong, many thought it was funny, just as many saw nothing bad in what he did.

Neo while answering a question pushed to him by the press, has, however, come out to make some clarifications about that particular act in the house, as he said he never washed Vee’s underwear, according to the Delta state-born model, he only rinsed it. “This is 2020… apart from dance, I know how to express my feelings, that day I no wash the pant, I rinse am”, he said.

Neo’s hilarious answer has however caused a lot of reactions from lovers of the show as they told him to own the fact that he washed the underwear, as there was no difference between washing and rinsing. “Don’t complicate matters, just accept say you wash. Rinsing is part of washing”, a user said. Another user said: “But what is the difference? When you can wash plates, what is in washing pants?” What do you guys think about this? Lol

