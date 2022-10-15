NHIA commissions 57.6KW off-grid power generation system

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commissioned a 57.6KW solar power infrastructure, aimed at overcoming challenges of energy supply at its corporate headquarters in Abuja.

At a brief ceremony, the Director-General of NHIA, Prof Mohammed Sambo highlighted the significance of uninterrupted electricity supply in the rapidly expanding health insurance ecosystem, noting that meeting the needs of insured Nigerians cannot be achieved without a reliable power supply.

Sambo noted that the cost of providing electricity through diesel-powered plants was becoming intolerably high, adding that renewal and clean energy has become globally embraced standard.

Determined to harness the potential of renewable energy, Sambo said that the project would be expanded beyond the present scope, adding that provision has been made for similar installations in the ongoing various office accommodation infrastructural embarked upon by the Authority.

Speaking earlier, the Acting General Manager, Information Communication and Technology (ICT-NHIA), Mr Joseph Amakurugbonwo listed the peculiarities of the project to include: renewal power generation, uninterrupted electricity supply, green energy with zero noise and air pollution, zero power surges or ‘fluctuations’ that could damage sensitive office equipment and control over electricity with a resultant significant reduction in overhead costs.

According to Amakurugbonwo at expansion, excess power could be supplied to neighbouring communities and the National Grid as may be allowed by relevant legislation.

The Authority has developed high-technology digital infrastructure nationwide as part of efforts to automate its services.

