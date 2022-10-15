NUC approves seven more courses for Babcock University

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved seven new courses at the undergraduate level for Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State.

It has also approved for the university to run a postgraduate diploma and master’s degree programme in Social Work.

The Director of Communications and Markerting of the university, Dr Joshua Suleiman, made this know in a statement on Saturday.

He said the courses that would commence under the 2022/2023 academic session are domiciled in the two newly created schools by the university, namely: the School of Environmental Studies and that of Engineering.

He listed the courses to include Architecture, Estate Management, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering as well as Computer Engineering.

Suleiman recalled that Babcock University is the first private university in the country and had since its establishment in 1999 run a steady academic calendar.

He added that the university currently operates two colleges, 11 schools, one teaching hospital and one heart and cardiovascular centre.

