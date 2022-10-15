Buhari, security chiefs insist Amotekun, others can’t use AK-47 rifles

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been leading his colleagues in the South West to demand approval for the regional security outfit, Amotekun, to be armed with AK-47 rifles in their operations against terrorists and kidnappers in the region.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had also on Thursday, during a ceremony marking the Passing-Out Parade of the state’s security outfit, known as the Community Volunteer Guard, issued a one-month ultimatum to the federal government to grant his state’s request for a licence to arm the new outfit with automatic weapons.

But fielding questions on the issue after a National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor warned that no state or state governor in Nigeria has the authority to acquire weapons of the calibre they requested, saying that the deployment of high calibre weapons, such as AK-47 rifles, among others, lies strictly within the purview of the Federal Government security agencies.

He cautioned that the media must be able to read between the lines when certain comments are made, to elicit certain reactions, as opposed to the reality with respect to what the security setting is.

General Irabor explained that AK-47s and, indeed, “firearms fall into two major categories. You have the automatic weapons and the ones that we may classify as non-automatic weapons which some of you may even have if you have the appropriate licences. Talking about the Pump Action which is the very common ones, and sometimes even the Dane guns some of the hunters use.

“What is involved in the class that mentioned has to do with automatic weapons. There’s no state that has been given licence for that,” he declared, adding that the sole responsibility of licencing lies with the federal government agencies and also to be used by government security agencies and not quasi-security forces.





“So, you do not ask for what you do not have the power to acquire.”

Also speaking on the matter, Aregbesola debunked state governors’ claim that a state chief executive had been given powers to procure firearms for his local security outfit.

He said: “No state government has been empowered to arm any of his security operatives or agency. None. So, the claim that a state government is empowered by the federal government to have his own vigilante or sub-national security outfit is false, absolutely false!”

The Minister of Interior further explained the conditions precedent before the licence to bear arms could be obtained for local use, but which, according to him, the governors had failed to meet.

He said: “There is a procedure for whoever wants to legally bring in any weapon to follow. And whoever is authorised by the law of the land, to bring in legitimate ammunition, including the army, must go through that process.

“So, whoever wants to import ammunition, armament or weapons is advised to go through the legitimate process of such activity or act.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Police Affairs said “the government had made it categorically clear that it has not issued a licence to any state government or to the organisation to purchase firearms for subnational security measures.

“So, for anybody to say he has given a timeline for the federal government to issue you a licence, I think he should know that there are due processes that one should follow to secure such licences.”

Dangote cement

Aregbesola had given the initial brief on the outcome of the council meeting, announcing that it had ordered the reopening of the Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana, which is a subject of dispute between Aliko Dangote group and the Kogi State government.

He said: “The council noted the development in Kogi and as ordered the reopening of the cement factory that is closed down, has advised that all issues relating to that industry or factory should be resolved legally, nobody must take the law into their hands, either as a government or an individual.

“We are committed to guaranteeing and providing employment for Nigerians, so whatever will, in any way, hinder that must be discouraged. So in that regard, the cement industry in Obajana must be reopened and all issues that are in dispute should be resolved legally.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s case

The National Security Council also backed the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the Appeal Court judgement on the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has not been acquitted.

The council said that he had only been discharged, noting that government will now explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

Minister of Police Affairs, Dingyadi, said the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had broached in November 2021.

He said the government would consider appropriate actions on the matter and notify the public.

“The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so, government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course,” Dingyadi stated.

The council also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in conjuction with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) to set up a high-powered investigation committee into the crude oil theft in the Niger Delta with a view to unraveling those behind it.