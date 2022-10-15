PDP crisis: Wike, other aggrived govs travel to Spain to restrategise

As moves are on seeking a resolution to the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continue, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and three of his Southern counterparts have jetted out to Spain.

They were joined by Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The Governors took off from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Saturday morning where they posed for a photograph.

An insider of the PDP in the state who pleaded anonymity confirmed the trip to our correspondent on Saturday.

“Yes, it is true. They left for Spain early Saturday morning., but I can’t say the reason for the trip”, he stated.

Wike had on Friday during a live media chat at Government House, Port Harcourt made fresh revelations about the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

The governor at the media chat hinted that he and his team now known as the G5 including Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was not on this current trip have insisted on their call for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

He explained that though they were not planning to leave the party adding that that concession was enough even as he demanded that the PDP leadership also make the concession of imposing it on Ayu to resign.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Why Electricity Consumers Are Not Getting Meters Within 10 Days’

THE introduction of prepaid meter to electricity consumers was expected to bring smile to their faces and reduce complaints over the services being provided by electric companies. However, years after its introduction in Lagos State…

ASUU Directs Members To Resume Work

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday announced the suspension of its eight-month-old strike…

Wike, Ayu Fight Over N100m Donation





THE Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the leadership of the party, the report of its reconciliation effort on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State…

SOS-SAM: Teni’s Body Language

‘Body language’ has suddenly become a very important topic in Nigeria. Nigerians heightened this non-verbal mode of communication in 2015. That time, it was celebrated as the onset of a blissful regime. It was body language galore at the outset of the government…

Buhari, Security Chiefs Insist Amotekun, Others Can’t Use AK-47 Rifles

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari and his security chief met on Friday in Abuja and declared that State government-funded security outfits cannot bear automatic arms…

My Wife Denies Me Sex, Feeds Her Lover In My House, Blind Man Tells Court

A 43-year-old visually-impaired man of Kabwata Township in Lusaka, Zambia, Paul Phiri, has dragged his 25-year-old wife, Mary Chitala, before the Lusaka Boma Local Court, seeking that it dissolves their marriage on the accounts of battery…