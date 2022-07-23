NGO empowers less privileged in Osun community

A-non governmental organisation (NGO) known as “Jumak House Of Care Foundation Mission” has spent over N3 million to empower 450 youths and provide for aged, vulnerable ones in Osun State.

The organization which also distributed items like rice, palm oil and other items to aged men, women and vulnerable ones at a programme organised in Obaagun of Ifelodun local government area of the state, assured them that, their welfare would be taken care of every month to ensure their wellbeing at all times.

Speaking at the Programme, the founder of the foundation, Mrs Monsurat Olajumoke Makanjuika Kadri, explained that the group took the step to lessen the sufferings of the less privileged ones and at the same time to make them belong in their immediate society.

“On our humanitarian services, we assist people in terms of medical outreaches and food outreaches. We pay medical bills of pregnant women, vulnerable ones and less privileged beings in hospitals”.

On the empowerment programme, she hinted that already some people had undergone intensive training in their areas of specialisations and got equipped with necessary equipment including working tools that would make them be independent at the end of the day.

Mrs Kadri who stated that some people were trained in soap makings, cake making, barbing tailoring and so on, said those on business transactions were also empowered in their fields to be able to excel in their different engagements.

“For instance, we bought sewing machines, barbing equipment, took care of aged ones, widows and give adequate attention to Women with domestic violence to free them from the brutality of their husbands”.

“To really attend to those with domestic violence, the group has put in place a “Care house” in Osogbo”the state capital and provided the with basic needs while counselling also introduced to reunite them with their immediate families in no distance time.

“We are in the business of providing shelter and set up downtrodden ones to be independent on their own.”

On the provisions of items, she explained that, ” We are doing these to alleviate sufferings of families as a result of financial constraints in the poorest communities in the country”.

Aside from this, “We are also focusing on preventing maternal and Child morbidity/ mortality during pregnancy childbirth by providing financial support, food supply, health education and youth employment through outreach programmes.”

Some states which had benefitted from the humanitarian services of the group were given as, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Nassarawa, Ekiti and Plateau ( JOS)and revealed further that, in the year 2019, the outfit empowered over 159 people in tailoring barbing, cake making and assisted them in setting up their businesses.

She assured to spend the tentacles of the association outreaches to towns like Eripa, Iree, Oba, Iba, Ada, Aagba and other adjourning environments for their inhabitants to benefit from the gestures.

In his own speech, the state Coordinator of the Organization, Mr Kaazeem Hameed Olaitan, pledged not to relent in alleviating less privileged people suffering and charged the beneficiaries to work towards their being productive in their societies.





In their appreciation, the beneficiaries thanked the organization and prayed to God to flourish it more to better the lots of people in the state.

Speaking through Mrs Comfort Olagunju, they further promised to utilize what they benefitted from the NGO judiciously and also affect others positively.