Surgical Operation: VP Osinbajo Thanks Everyone

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians and everyone following his recent successful surgery.

Prof. Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

Below is the full statement of the Vice President.

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”