NGO empowers 340 organisations with skills acquisition materials in Jigawa

No fewer than 340 Community-based organisations have been empowered with various trades and skills acquisition materials by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Save the Children International (SCI) to fight poverty in the Kiyawa local government area of Jigawa State.

Speaking while distributing the materials, the lead party of the Integrated and Sustained Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria (INSPIRING) in Jigawa State, Dr Adamu Isah said the gesture is part of the SCI under Integrated and Sustained Childhood Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria (INSPIRING) project funding by GSK effort to support the parents in the rural area to fight poverty and economically assess health care services for their children and themselves.

The lead party explained that the CBOs contained 170 women groups and 170 men “making the total of 340 groups across the three district heads in the local government area.

According to him, the materials were distributed free of charge in three different sectors of human businesses which include farming, animals rearing and trades based on the beneficiaries’ choices.

Dr Adamu Isah maintained that “each group for both men and women contained 25 members. Therefore, there is a total of 850 people who are to benefit from the gesture.





He noted that the materials include fertilizer, seedlings, sprayers and hoes for crop farmers, goats for livestock farmers while for beneficiaries in the trade groups got grinding machines, groundnut oil making materials and the groundnut, clippers, cap materials and date”.

Isah added that “all these were made available to the beneficiaries based on the categories of their chosen skills, expertise and experiences.

“We also gave them intensive training on the modern way of conducting the businesses. We have the hope to yield positive results.”

The lead party disclosed that “the aim is to empower you to fight poverty and economically access healthcare services for your children and yourselves. As you all aware that you are also need to continue with the meeting and activities on your children’s healthcare services, especially on pneumonia prevention and treatments.”

Speaking at the occasion the district head of Kiyawa, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu thanked the organisation and called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE