Nestle facilitates boost of daily milk production to 3000 litres in FCT collection centre

Nestle Nigeria has said that its intervention at the milk collection Centre in the Paikon-Kore community in Gwagwalada has increased daily milk collection from 1500 litres to 3000 litres.

The Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said this during the 2022 World Milk Day celebration held at Paikon-Kore community.

She said through the Nestle Livestock Development Programme which was co-created by Convention on Business Integrity (CBI) and 2Scale, they target to support the Nigerian Government National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“The world milk day is significant to us in light of the Nestle livestock development program which we co-created with CBI and 2scale in order to support the government National Livestock Development Plan.

“The objective matches our objective which is to create a viable ecosystem for diary where we are improving not just the production is of milk but also improving community dynamics she everybody is living in a peaceable environment we are ensuring food security and economic development.

“It is also significant to marking the progress that we have made in the past two years in the dairy sector, as at June last year we only collected 200 litres of milk but today they are collecting 1500 litres of milk per day and we have been able to do this by building trust with the community by engaging with them through their leaders, we have also been able to train them on milk handling practices to enable them to have high quality for the milk that we receive daily.





“We have invested in refurbishing the collection centre, now it has a capacity of producing 3000 litres per day, we use solar energy to power the collection centre to reduce carbon footprint in our environment and also training of the aggregators, vaccination and deworming the cows and know how many they are, also providing bikes to aggregators and collectors, all this are investment we have made in this project to make it to where it is up to date.

She said through the program, Nestle has improved the health of the animals, to make sure that they have good feed, have enough water and ensure that they are vaccinated and receive the right vitamins.

“So under this project we have vaccinated over 6,000 herds of cattle and provided vitamin and multi-minerals distributed to the community, those 6000 herds of cattle have been dewormed as well and so they are healthier and able to produce more milk.”

Uwadoka further stated that 5 industrial boreholes have been built and commissioned, 3 of them is for the cattle to make sure they have adequate water.

“We have over 30 cooperatives in Paiko Kore who are working with us in which 15 are actively supplying milk to us daily, we have also provided motorbikes to the aggregators to reduce the time when the cows are milked and when it gets to the collection centre.

“We have been able to reduce rejection to lower than 0.4 per cent within the project and that is remarkable because milk is very sensitive and must retain its consistency before being taken to the production stage, this is a success for us not just what we have done but to celebrate the people that have done this with us.

“They are our partners and collaborators and we are committed to producing this quality milk every day and providing for the families and the community at large,” she noted.

She revealed that Nestle is giving a premium above the market price to the aggregators and the producers.

She said the Company is targeting to build demo farms in Abuja. We have requested the FCT to give us land in this regard and we are waiting for them where we will not just produce our milk farms but show farmers the good practices that we impact and so use the opportunity to improve the local breeds that we have,” she added.

