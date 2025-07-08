Nema’s preparedness towards the yearly flood

By: Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu

Flood disasters have become a grim annual reality in Nigeria, but a new drive for preparedness is quietly taking shape. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is leading this charge, moving beyond reactionary responses to proactive flood readiness. Through nationwide simulation exercises and grassroots engagement, NEMA is working to ensure that when the floodwaters come, Nigerians will be ready.

In Anambra State, where the River Niger routinely threatens communities during the rainy season, NEMA launched one of its most practical simulations yet, codenamed Exercise IDE MMILI ODACH. This large-scale drill brought together soldiers, police, emergency responders, and local volunteers to rehearse how to evacuate people, conduct boat rescues, and provide emergency care long before any flood arrives.

For many in Ogbaru and nearby communities, the exercise was the first time they witnessed government agencies working hand-in-hand with their people before disaster struck. “We always see them after a flood happens, but now they are preparing us in advance. It gives us some hope,” said Chika Okoye, a youth leader who participated in the drill.

NEMA’s Director General, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, personally led the exercise. Citing the recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, she stressed the urgent need to fix gaps before they turn into tragedies. “Preparedness is no longer optional. It is essential. What we do now determines how many lives we save when the floods come,” she warned.

But NEMA’s preparedness drive didn’t stop in the South-East. In Wudil, Kano State, where water releases from the Tiga, Challawa, and Bagauda Dams have historically caused devastating floods downstream, the agency staged another major simulation tagged Ex-Ceton Rayuka.

The exercise brought together first responders, dam operators, local divers, youth groups, and government officials. For hours, they tested their response to a simulated dam-induced flood emergency, practicing evacuation, coordination, and rescue missions.

“We used to just pray when the dams overflowed. But this time, we practiced what to do. Now we know where to go and who to call,” said Aisha Lawan, a school teacher from Wudil.

These simulations were not just about responding to emergencies. They were about learning who is responsible for what, improving how agencies communicate, and helping communities play active roles in their own safety. As NEMA’s Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Kenneth Oyong, explained, “Preparedness is a continuous process. It’s better to find our weaknesses during a drill than during a disaster.”

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by the latest forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which predict widespread flooding across at least 31 states in 2025. Factors such as climate change, poor urban drainage, illegal building on waterways, and deforestation continue to worsen flood risks. Without adequate preparation, these conditions could lead to widespread displacements, property damage, and loss of lives during this year’s rainy season.

NEMA’s preparedness drive emphasizes that saving lives is a shared responsibility. Alongside military and paramilitary agencies, the drills involved state emergency agencies, local emergency committees, religious and traditional leaders, and volunteers.

Still, the agency admits that challenges persist. Early warning systems do not always reach remote communities. Some residents ignore evacuation orders until it is too late. And state governments sometimes fail to invest in local preparedness. But through consistent drills, advocacy visits, and grassroots sensitization, NEMA is steadily pushing the preparedness message deeper into the communities that need it most.

As the rains intensify, NEMA’s drive for preparedness offers hope that this year, proactive planning — not panic — will save lives and protect livelihoods. Beyond the drills, the agency is calling on states and communities to clear waterways, enforce building codes, and take flood warnings seriously.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: JAMB sets 150 as cut-off mark for universities

The lesson is simple: flood disasters may be inevitable, but their impact doesn’t have to be. If Nigeria prepares before the storm, far fewer lives will be lost when the waters rise.

Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu, is a journalist and syndicate writer who covers disaster management, humanitarian issues, and national development